— One person was killed and another was injured following a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Durham.

Authorities said 27-year-old Denzel Holloway, of Durham, was found dead in a wooded area at about 5:40 p.m. following the shooting near Rockwood Park in the 2300 block of Whitley Drive.

A 17-year-old male was also taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Neighbors reported hearing half a dozen gunshots and resident Jesse Bikman said the crime scene looked out of place in a normally quiet neighborhood.

"I have never seen so many cars parked here before," he said. "This is unusual."

Authorities said no suspects were in custody and did not know what led to the shooting.

"It seems like a sad circumstance of gun violence in our community and seeing that right next to my house, it's kind of sad," Bikman said.

Neighbors said investigators are interested in any photos or video captured in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anybody with information is asked to call Durham Police at 919-560-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.