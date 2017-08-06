You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police with Duke University were searching Saturday for a missing 26-year-old woman who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Jennifer Bertram at about 2:45 a.m. She was last seen at Duke Hospital located at 2201 Erwin Road, officials said.

Bertram is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 167 pounds. She is white and has red/brown hair and hazel eyes, and she was last seen carrying a green shoulder bag wearing a t-shirt with the American flag on the front, blue jeans and black sneakers.

A family member said Bertram was suffering from heart issues.

Anyone with information on Bertram's whereabouts should call W. Higgins with the Duke University Police at 919-684-2444.