26-year-old woman reported missing from Duke Hospital
Posted 7:36 a.m. today
Updated 9:32 a.m. today
Durham, N.C. — Police with Duke University were searching Saturday for a missing 26-year-old woman who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Jennifer Bertram at about 2:45 a.m. She was last seen at Duke Hospital located at 2201 Erwin Road, officials said.
Bertram is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 167 pounds. She is white and has red/brown hair and hazel eyes, and she was last seen carrying a green shoulder bag wearing a t-shirt with the American flag on the front, blue jeans and black sneakers.
A family member said Bertram was suffering from heart issues.
Anyone with information on Bertram's whereabouts should call W. Higgins with the Duke University Police at 919-684-2444.
