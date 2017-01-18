Local News
26-year-old man shot to death at Goldsboro home
Posted 5:17 a.m. today
Updated 5:48 a.m. today
Goldsboro, N.C. — A Goldsboro man was found shot to death early Wednesday morning at a home on South Hollowell Street, officials said.
Police were called to the 400 block of South Hollowell Street in reference to shots fired. When they arrived, officers found Tyreek Moninick Moody, 26, who died from a gunshot wound.
Authorities did not release any other information.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-225 or text 919-222-4230.
