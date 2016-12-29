You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Raleigh police are investigating a homicide after a 26-year-old man was found shot to death at a hotel at the 2900 block of Capital Boulevard.

Police responded to a check-in-with-EMS call at the hotel around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found a man, identified as Xavian Jeremiah Graves, of Raleigh, who had been shot multiple times. Graves was taken to WakeMed, where he was later declared dead, police said.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit RaleighCrimeStoppers.org for text and email reporting options.