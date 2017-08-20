You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18spF

— One person has been arrested in connection with the Thursday evening discovery of a body in Harnett County.

Paige Nicole Carter, 26, of 1030 Spring Branch Road in Dunn has been charged with one count of failure to report a death.

The charges stem from the discovery of a decomposed body off Cool Springs Road near Broadway on Aug. 17.

The body, which authorities said appeared to be that of a woman in her 20s or 30s, was found as authorities investigated the death of Marcus Fisher, whose body was found in the back yard of a home on Bailey road in Coats just after midnight Thursday.

Authorities did not know if Fisher’s death was linked to the death of the unidentified woman.

The woman’s body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause of death.

Carter was being held at the Harnett County Detention Center under $500,000.