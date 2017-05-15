You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Monday

American Craft Beer Week - Celebrate American Craft Beer Week with Flying Saucer all week. Monday's specials include $2.50 pints.

Real Estate - See the American rock band from Ridgewood, New Jersey at Lincoln Theatre at 7 p.m.

Women and War - Raleigh Little Theatre presents "Women and War," a three-play series that includes tonight's production of "A Piece of My Heart." During the play, the audience will get to know a college graduate who joins the American Red Cross as a nurse in Vietnam. The show starts at 8 p.m. at the Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre.

The Atomic Rhythm All Stars - This local seven-piece band is dedicated to authentically recreating the sounds of the 1920's and 30's. Their three horns, three rhythm and one vocal lineup faithfully recreate the red hot jazz bands of the swing era. See them at Kings at 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Chapel Hill Farmers Market - The market is open from 3 to 6 p.m. at University Place.

Ladies Only Bourbon Tasting - The Blind Barbour invites ladies to a 7:30 p.m. bourbon tasting featuring a Q&A session and various selections of liquor. The cost is $18 a person.

Robert Randolph & the Family Band - The rock, funk, soul and jazz artist will perform at the Carolina Theatre of Durham at 8 p.m.

Tuesday Night Trivia - The 8:30 p.m. game at The Pinhook covers current events and miscellaneous facts.Winners get a $50 bar tab or tickets to shows!

Coast 2 Coast - Coast 2 Coast is the largest artist showcase in the world that brings together artists, DJs, producers, media and more for a professional networking event and showcase. It starts at 9 p.m. at The Pour House.

Wednesday

Raleigh Downtown Farmers Market - The market is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in City Plaza.

Mint Julep Jazz Band - At 5:30 p.m., the Mint Julep Jazz Band will be performing live outdoors at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre as part of the $5 Hob Nob Jazz Series.

Hops vs. Grapes: A Beer and Wine Dinner - This dinner at Plates Neighborhood Kitchen features five courses each paired with one expertly-chosen beer and one wine. A cocktail hour begins at 5:30, and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.

Kings of Leon - The American rock band featuring brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill with their cousin Matthew Followill will perform at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park.

The Tenors - Clifton Murray, Fraser Walters and Victor Micallef make a much anticipated return to the DPAC stage to share their greatest songs, classic covers and personal stories.

Hank & Pattie Duo - The duo will perform with Darlingtyn at Deep South at 8 p.m.

Thursday

Moogfest - The four-day festival celebrating music, art and technology kicks off in downtown Durham today with workshops, concerts, performances, discussions and more.

Pink and Pork: A Neighborhood Tasting - Starting at 5 p.m. on the patio at Plates, enjoy five roses of varying styles from around the world along with pork-centric light bites like housemade charcuterie, sausages and sliders.

After Hours Early Summer - Bring your picnic and chairs and enjoy free music on Thursday nights through June 29 on the lawn of the Weaver Street Market in Carrboro.

Wine Walk for Charity - Visit Lafayette Village from 6 to 8 p.m. for a Wine Walk in support of a local charity. Participating merchants will be offering free wine tasting at their business.

Band of Oz - Enjoy free music at North Hills tonight as part of the Midtown Beach Music series.

Durham Bulls - The team will take on Gwinnett at 7 p.m. in Durham.

Friday

Got to be NC Festival - The three-day event kicks off at noon at the fairgrounds in Raleigh with a homegrown food fair, carnival rides, live musical performances, pig races and hands-on farm activities for kids, barbecue from the region's top pitmasters, lumberjacks, car shows, displays of antique farming equipment and a fireworks spectacle.

Lions, Tigers and Beers - Tour the Conservators Center in Burlington while sampling dishes and drinks inspired by animals! You'll visit six fabulous local chefs and six breweries stationed near tigers, binturongs, caracals, wolves, lions and dingoes during the 90 to 180 minute tour. Tickets are $100 each or $180 for two people.

Artsplosure - The three-day festival in downtown Raleigh features artwork by over 170 juried fine artists and craftspeople exhibiting original works of art in 10 different categories. All will be available for purchase, including painting, photography, pottery, jewelry, woodwork and more.

The Glorifying Vines - The Farmville, North Carolina family band has been playing shows together for over 25 years playing alongside other gospel greats such as the Mighty Clouds of Joy, Swanee Quintet and the Sensational Nightingales. See them at The Bullpen at 8:30 p.m.

The Delta Saints - The band will perform at 9 p.m. at The Pour House Music Hall.

