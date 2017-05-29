You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Whether you're at the end of a long weekend or back at work already, there are plenty of fun events to keep you busy in the Triangle this week.

Monday

WRAL Freedom Balloon Festival - The festival wraps up at 12 p.m. today with competitive balloon flights and a special Memorial Day service.

Memorial Day Brew and Cue - Motto in Durham will host this event starting at 4 p.m.

Memorial Day Fish Fry - Crook's Corner will host a fish fry from 6 to 8 p.m. featuring shrimp, oysters, flounder, catfish, french fries and puppies, slaw, cukes-n-onions and banana pudding. There will be a cash bar and shag music from liquid pleasure.

The Atomic Rhythm All Stars - The seven-piece band dedicated to authentically recreating the sounds of the 1920's and 30's will play at King's in downtown Raleigh at 8:30 p.m.

Memorial Day Observances

Service at Veterans Freedom Park in Cary - This patriotic ceremony and celebration honoring veterans of all wars and conflicts starts at 2:30 p.m.

Service at Historic Oakwood Cemetery - This moving and very popular one-hour service starts at 4 p.m. at the cemetery's Field of Honor.

Tuesday

Chapel Hill Farmers Market - Visit the University Place parking lot between 3 and 6 p.m. for local vegetables, fruit, seafood, eggs, cheese, bread, flowers, ready to eat meals and more.

Puppy Pageant - This event was postponed last week due to rain. Dress up your dog and bring them to Kings, the bowling alley at North Hills, to see if they can win a prize for prize best costume, best tricks, aged to perfection and best in show all around. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Durham Bulls - The Bulls take on Rochester for two nights starting Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Ben Miller Band - See the band, known for their ages-old echoes of bluegrass, delta blues, Appalachian mountain music and more at Motorco at 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Raleigh Downtown Farmers Market - Shop between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at City Plaza.

Marcus Anderson - One of the premiere saxophonists in the world (who performed with Prince!) will be at Booth Amphitheatre in Cary starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are just $5.

Local 22 and Highland Brewing Beer Dinner - The two partner for an incredible dinner at the restaurant at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40.

Bark in the Park - Don't miss this fan-favorite event at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park -- bring your dog with you to the game for a dog parade and the 7 p.m. game. This charitable event benefits Second Chance Pet Adoptions.

Seasonal Dinner and Oakwood Tour - This unique event benefits the Raleigh Food Corridor. Enjoy a memorable, unexpected dinner featuring five seasonally-driven courses prepared by Chef Kim Hunter of Kimbap followed by a short foraging walk through Oakwood led by local food and natural history educators.The event starts at 7 pm. at 101 N Bloodworth St. in Raleigh.

Thursday

Food Shuttle Garden Gallop 5k - Whether you walk or run, this morning event at Dix Park benefits the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle.

Catalinas - The band will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. as part of North Hills' beach music series.

Science of Eats - This adult-only event at the NC Museum of Life and Sciences features local food vendors, experts sharing the latest in food science research, interactive science exhibits, food trucks and more. The event runs from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Mikele Buck Band - These free concert series runs each Thursday night at Park West Village.

Milky Chance - The German folk group will perform at The Ritz at 8 p.m.

Friday

Avenue Q - Starting tonight, see Raleigh Little Theatre's rendition of the hilarious musical some call "Sesame Street for adults" through June 18.

Lemurpalooza - Enjoy playful prosimians, fun, educational activities and food trucks at this event from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Duke Lemur Center. Proceeds go to charity.

Uppers and Downers: A Case Study in Coffee and Beer - This is a progressive tasting of coffees, beer and a series of experimental coffee beers at Counter Culture Coffee in Durham. There will be small bites from Brewery Bhavana.

First Friday Museum Happy Hour - Join the NC History Museum for beer samples from Fainting Goat Brewery, a pop-up shop of succulents and plants from Atlantic Gardening Company, fun bee-inspired crafts for the kids and wine samples in the museum store.

Mediterranean Dinner at Olio & Aceto - The Chapel Hill restaurant will feature dishes inspired by Mediterranean cuisine. Cost is $25 per person.

Get more picks for this month on our best bets calendar, and check back on Thursday for our official picks for the weekend.