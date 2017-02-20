You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The weather is nice and mild this week, and it's the perfect time to enjoy parties, bar crawls, beer and dessert tastings, theater and live music once you leave the office.

Monday

A launch party starts at 6:30 p.m. for the Chefs for a Change charitable dinner series at The Rickhouse in Durham. Tickets to the party are $25 and include appetizers and complimentary wine and beer.

Visit Motorco Music Hall at 6:30 p.m. for this family-friendly flash chorus. Guests young and old will sing Coldplay's "Viva La Vida" and "Shake It Out" by Florence and the Machine alongside others. Children under 12 are admitted for free with a parent.

The Cooking for a Classic dinner series starts tonight at 1705 Prime in Raleigh. $50 tickets include six plated courses and six beverages created by two competing chefs, and all proceeds benefit the Lucy Daniels Center.

Help Trophy Brewing celebrate four years at their downtown location with pizza and new beers. The party continues until midnight.

Stop by Kings Bowling Alley in North Hills between 7 and 9 p.m. for a movie-inspired trivia night. The questions will be about award-winning movies from past and present.

Tuesday

Visit Royale between 5 and 10 p.m. for a New York Style Chinese Feast. The downtown Raleigh restaurant will feature shrimp with lobster sauce, scallion pancakes, bok choy, peking duck and more. Dessert includes fortune cookies and a green tea mochi sundae.

The NC Comedy Arts Festival continues tonight when Home Pun Derby performs at the DSI Comedy Theater in Chapel Hill at 7:30 p.m.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time tells the story of Christopher, a 15-year-old boy with an extraordinary brain. The play premieres tonight at DPAC.

Enjoy some beer alongside Triangle Beagle Rescue volunteers and some six week old puppies at Lonerider Brewing Company tonight at Pints with Puppies. Attendees can donate to the rescue society or talk with volunteers about adoption.

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band will perform at Motorco at 8 p.m.

Open Mic Night starts at 8 p.m. at Goodnights, featuring more than 20 comedians.

Wednesday

Two Brixx pizza restaurants in Cary will host girl scout cookie beer pairings tonight. The tasting will be available starting at 5 p.m. for $5.50.

Meet at Dram & Draught at 6 p.m. for the Whiskey Wednesday Run Club. Dogs are welcome!

Larry's Coffee Lab at 42 & Lawrence hosts a special coffee tasting tonight at 6 p.m. You'll receive three cups and learn to taste the different notes and flavors in each.

Learn the history of the Negroni cocktail and taste it yourself at The Durham Hotel's History of the Cocktail event. The event starts at 6 p.m. on the roof.

Bluegrass and folk performer Lightnin' Wells will perform at The Bullpen tonight at 7 p.m.

Thursday

BlackFinn at Park West Village in Morrisville will host a free bacon and beer tasting event starting at 5 p.m. You can grab some great dinner specials while you're there as well.

Shovels & Rope, a husband wife duo from folk duo from Charleston, South Carolina, will perform at The Ritz at 8 p.m.

Louis the Child will perform with other artists at the Lincoln Theatre at 8 p.m.

Tommy Emmanuel will perform with Joe Robinson at the Carolina Theatre of Durham at 8 p.m.

Friday

Come Out & Show Them, a Raleigh nonprofit, will host a Welcome to Raleigh, Y’all party at Babylon, a Moroccan restaurant in downtown Raleigh. The event will focus on raising awareness about local immigration and deportation issues in a fun atmosphere with a full spread of Moroccan culinary delights, a revolving buffet of pizzas, signature cocktails and dessert. $75 tickets include all-you-can-eat food and drinks plus music, photos and a set of Welcome to Raleigh, Y’all stickers and signs. Proceeds from the event go to creating the signs.

Don't miss this Mardi Gras Bar Crawl in downtown Raleigh. Meet at My Way Tavern at 7 p.m., and, from there, visit six bars and clubs on Glenwood South. Each stop will have a selected beer and liquor special, and wristbands guarantee no wait time.

Pat "Mother Blues" Cohen will perform at The Bullpen at 7 p.m.

Catch another NC Comedy Arts Festival performer tonight. Actual Garbage People will perform at The ArtsCenter in Carrboro at 7:30 p.m.

Elle Carpenter will perform at Open Eye Cafe at 8 p.m.

