— Make your work week not-so-ordinary this week with concerts, foodie events, beer tastings, shopping and more.

Monday

9/11 Day of Service - This annual 9/11 Day of Service is coordinated by Activate Good with support from the City of Raleigh and local businesses. Service projects include refurbishing schools, packaging food for those in need, and more, and will benefit over 40 causes.

9/11 Evening Commemoration - Starting at 6 p.m., hear words from local leaders, enjoy live music and participate in service projects at stations throughout the amphitheater to wrap up this sixth annual day of service. Attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable food item to donate to 'fill-the-truck' for the Urban Ministries of Wake County food pantry.

Pups on the Patio - Mondays are for the dogs at Raleigh Brewing Company! Bring your dog for some treats and playtime and enjoy a pint for yourself at 6 p.m. All dogs must be on leashes.

Dark Tranquility - This death metal band will play Motorco Music Hall in Durham.

Tuesday

Pop-Up Chorus - In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, sing your favorite songs at Cat's Cradle. Costumes welcome.

Jon Bellion - Jonathan David Bellion is an American singer, rapper, songwriter and record producer. See him at The Ritz tonight.

Just Make Something! - Gather around the round table of art supplies, crafts and art scraps at Imurj to make zero-stakes art with your creative peers.

Beer Tasting - Bottle Rev in Raleigh will feature free tastings of Raleigh Brewing beers, including Hell Yes Ma'am Belgian Golden Ale, Coffee Hidden Pipe Porter and Dear Ol' Dixie Pale Ale.

Wednesday

Raleigh Downtown Farmers Market - The market is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in City Plaza.

2 Chainz - The American rapper, record producer and songwriter will perform at The Ritz.

Pickin' in the Pines - Enjoy a live bluegrass concert at Booth Amphitheatre in Cary each Wednesday in September and October. Tickets are $5. Leashed pets are welcome.

Eyes Up Here Comedy - Enjoy comedy from six funny women at The Pinhook tonight.

Clayton Harvest Festival - This Main Street festival in downtown Clayton starts today with concerts, karaoke, a dance party, food trucks, a classic car show and over 200 craft vendors.

Thursday

Festa Italiana - Join Chef Teddy Diggs of Il Palio at the Siena Hotel in Chapel Hill for Festa Italiana, a Friends of the James Beard benefit dinner. Cocktail hour begins at 6:00pm on the terrace with hors d'oeuvres created on Sea Island Forge Kettles, games of bocce and a silent auction. Dinner begins at 7:30pm in the Il Palio dining room and is followed by a live auction.

SparkCon 2017 - This four-day festival in downtown Raleigh features more than 2,000 artists in more than 200 events. Festivities start at 6 p.m. and run all weekend.

Billy Strings - Enjoy a free show in downtown Durham tonight as part of the Back Porch Music on the Lawn series.

Carolina Ballet: The Ugly Duckling - The Hans Christian Andersen classic opens tonight at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Shows continue through Oct. 1.

Movies by Moonlight: Dying to Belong - Lifetime is partnering with Dix Park to offer a free movie with refreshments at the park from 7 to 10 p.m.

Puppies, Pilates and Lattes - Enjoy a beverage and a fun workout session at Market Hall, plus meet adoptable puppies! $20 tickets are donated to Cause for Paws.

Friday

Sip and Shop: Date Night Style - Come rock your date night in the historic Carter Building, which houses fun artists and businesses. To set the mood, bartenders will be on hand creating craft cocktails and showing patrons how to make them. You can also visit Cousin’s Main Lobster food truck for a bite to eat and enjoy music by Dude Lounge.

Chase Rice - The American country music singer and songwriter will be at The Ritz tonight.

Upright Citizens Brigade Touring Company - The best improv comedians from New York and Los Angeles will put on a 90-minute, unscripted and totally improvised performance at the Carolina Theatre of Durham.

NC Symphony's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone - This amazing Raleigh concert will feature the North Carolina Symphony performing every note from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Shows are Friday and Saturday.

Friday Night Tribute Series - Enjoy Larger Than Life's "Ultimate Boyband Tribute," food trucks, specialty cocktails and more during this free, family-friendly event at North Hills.

