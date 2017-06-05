You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18FJy

— Triangle Restaurant Week, a Prince tribute concert, outdoor movies and shows and more top our list of best bets this work week.

Monday

Triangle Restaurant Week - The celebration of culinary excellence kicks off today and runs through Sunday. Check out our list of all participating restaurants.

Dennis Mahoney Memorial Charity Golf Tournament - The Lochmere Golf Club in Cary will be home to this tournament starting at 1 p.m. There will be lunch and drinks along the course and a raffle. All proceeds will be donated directly to Special Olympics NC.

Music in the Museum Park - See legendary artists and longtime friends Joan Baez, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers on-stage at the NCMA's park stage at 8 p.m.

Joe Jackson - The English musician and singer-songwriter will be at the Carolina Theatre of Durham at 8 p.m.

Tuesday

The King And I - The critically-acclaimed production of Rodgers & Hammersteinâ€™s story will open at DPAC tonight. Shows continue through Sunday.

The Ginger Snaps - This free show starts at 7 p.m. at The Bullpen featuring three artists known for their sweet-and-salty mix of old-time folk standards, country classics, smooth Americana favorites and heart-wrenching original songs.

Glass Animals - The English indie rock band will perform at Red Hat at 7 p.m.

Toto - See the band at the Carolina Theatre of Durham at 8 p.m.

North Carolina's Funniest - Goodnight's Comedy Club is hosting the preliminary round of this comedy competition where winners are determined by audience vote. The show, which is 18+, starts at 7 and 10 p.m.

Wednesday

Wine to Water Fundraiser - Boxcar Bar + Arcade will be donating 15 percent of all bar sales between 4 p.m. and midnight to raise funds for clean water projects around the world.

Wind Down Wednesday - This free, weekly music series starts tonight at Waverly Place in Cary with live music by Jim Quick & Coastline from 6 to 9 p.m.

Paul Simon - See Simon at Cary's Booth Amphitheatre at 8 p.m.

90s Music Bingo - Get a free bingo card from the DJ booth and play three rounds that test your knowledge of popular 90s songs at Kings in downtown Raleigh. All prizes are 90s ephemera!

The Music of Prince - The North Carolina Symphony and guest vocalists take the stage at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts for a memorable tribute with hits including "Purple Rain," "When Doves Cry," "Little Red Corvette," "Kiss," and more.

Thursday

North Hills Time Capsule Unearthing - At 10 a.m., North Hills is planning to open the time capsule buried 49 years ago on June 8, 1967 near what is now Verizon and Bonefish Grill. Everyone is invited to attend the free event.

Vegetarian Farm-To-Table Beer Dinner - This dinner at Person Street Pharmacy features five courses made with produce from farms and gardens in Raleigh paired with beers from Trophy Brewing. Proceeds benefit the Raleigh Food Corridor.

Avenue Q - The raunchy, hilarious musical starring a cast of puppets struggling through their young adult years returns to Raleigh Little Theatre at 8 p.m.

Local Band Local Beer - Tab-One, Sinopsis, Mosca Flux, Lazarus, Venomiss and Ghost Dog will be performing live at The Pour House Music Hall. Tickets are $5.

Movies by Moonlight - See "La La Land" outdoors on the big screen at Booth Amphitheatre. Bring picnics, drinks, alcohol and chair and blankets, but leave dogs at home. Tickets are only $5, and kids get in for free. Movies start at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Tegan and Sara - The folk duo made up of identical twin sisters will perform at NCMA at 8 p.m.

Full Moon Paddle - Starting at 8 p.m., paddle Lake Crabtree by moonlight and enjoy views of the full moon from the lake. There is a limit of two adults for tandem boats.

Jason Adamo Band - The band will be performing live tonight with Keaton Simons and Waking April at The Pour House Music Hall.

Parking Lot Party - Fortnight Brewery in Cary will host this party starting at 6 p.m.

Downtown Raleigh Movie Series - Enjoy food trucks, vendors, local craft beer and a screening of "The Mask" in City Plaza.

Get more picks for this month on our best bets calendar, and check back on Thursday for our official picks for the weekend.