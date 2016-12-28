You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 23-year-old man was charged with the death of a North Carolina Central University senior in a car wreck in Durham in early December.

Melvin Brewington was charged with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired and reckless driving in the Dec. 7 crash that killed 27-year-old Brittany Plummer, officials said.

Police said Brewington ran his 2013 Hyundai off U.S. Highway 15-501 and struck a concrete barrier late that night. Plummer was pronounced dead at the scene.