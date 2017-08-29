Local News

23-year-old man arrested for murder of former Shaw basketball player

Barry Carnell McCrae Jr.

Raleigh, N.C. — Police charged a 23-year-old Raleigh man for the murder of a former Shaw University basketball player at an apartment complex on Sunday.

Barry Carnell McCrae Jr., was charged with murder in connection to the death of 23-year-old Quentin Quante Judd.

Judd was shot early Sunday morning at Vie Apartments, located at 5903 Wolf Glen Court. Officers responded to a call about a loud party and found Judd. He was taken to WakeMed, where he later died.

