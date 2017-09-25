You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Enjoy a large-scale bluegrass music festival in downtown Raleigh this week along with a circus in Durham, beer and wine dinners, plenty of live music and more.

Monday

Mac DeMarco - The indie rocker has played several iconic music festivals, including Coachella, Hangout Fest and Lollapalooza. See him at the Carolina Theatre of Durham tonight.

Buddy Guy - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will play tonight in Raleigh.

Pups on the Patio - Humans and dogs are both welcome at Raleigh Brewing Company tonight.

Pinecone Bluegrass Jam - Imurj in Raleigh hosts this event for musicians of all skill levels.

Tuesday

• IBMA World of Bluegrass

Bluegrass Ramble - With over 200 showcase performances in six downtown Raleigh venues through Sept. 28, this event is a don't miss for musicians and fans.

• The circus rolls into Durham next week

Circus 1903 - This amazing performance opens tonight at DPAC and continues through Oct. 1.

Trivia at Crank Arm Brewing - The fun starts at 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Bluegrass Benefit for Tommy Long - The event at Market Hall will support Long, a victim of throat cancer and a crucial part of the state's bluegrass music scene. There will be food and lots of great music. Admission is $10.

Music on Market - Enjoy free, live music in downtown Raleigh from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Vegetarian Italian Wine Dinner - This six-course meal at Mel's in Chapel Hill will feature Italian favorites paired with wine.

Charley Crockett - The deep Texas musician will play Motorco tonight.

Durty Bull Beer Dinner - Tickets are $40 for this fall-inspired dinner at Local 22.

Thursday

Olive Oil Il Palio Dinner - This special dinner highlights Italy’s top five olive oil producing regions with a five course dinner from Chef Teddy.

Rufus Wainwright - The classical composer will perform in Durham tonight.

IBMA Awards - The evening of thrilling collaborations featuring some of the best artists wraps up the Wide Open Bluegrass festival in downtown Raleigh.

Mykki Blanco and Zensofly - The pair known for their Moogfest participation this year will perform in Carrboro tonight.

Playing with Fire (After Frankenstein) - This scary show by Theatre in the Park tells the story of an exhausted and dying Victor Frankenstein who has finally tracked down his Creature in the lonely, frozen tundra of the North Pole. Shows run through Oct. 8.

Smile the Band - Enjoy a free show tonight at the commons area at Triangle Town Center.

Friday

Jack Johnson - The singer-songwriter, musician, actor, record producer and former professional surfer will perform at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.

'Twister' at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences - Did you know that the United States is the cyclone capitol of the world? Starting at 5:30 p.m., check out tornado-themed science stations and enjoy live music, food and beer. A screening of the film at 7 p.m. will be followed by a discussion by Brice Coffer, a researcher in the Convective Storms Group at NCSU.

80s MTV Tribute Band - Electric Avenue Music will play a free show at the park at North Hills.

Wide Open Bluegrass Street Festival - Featuring a free street festival and ticketed concerts at Red Hat Amphitheater, this event has something for everyone.

Guys and Dolls - The Cary Players perform this classic at the Cary Arts Center through Oct. 8.

