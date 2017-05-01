You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— These are our top picks for a fun work week in the Triangle.

Monday

Black Eyed Peas fans can meet at Motorco at 6:30 p.m. to learn and sing a pair of pop songs guided by Conductor Seamus Kenney and the live Flash Chorus band! Patricipants will sing along to "I Gotta Feeling" by The Black Eyed Peas and "You Can Have It All" by Yo La Tengo.

See five-time Grammy winner Christopher Cross at the Carolina Theatre of Durham at 8 p.m.

The New Pornographers is a Canadian indie rock band formed in 1997 in Vancouver, British Columbia. See them at The Ritz in Raleigh tonight.

Tuesday

The Chapel Hill Farmers Market is open from 3 to 6 p.m. in the University Place Parking Lot.

The Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek is hosting a free Summer Kickoff Celebration event from 4-7 p.m. at the horseshoe. The event will feature live music, beverages, food trucks, radio station hangouts and raffles for prizes including a season long grass pass, VIP boxes to select shows, a backstage tour, and tickets for upcoming shows. The box office will be open selling $20 tickets to upcoming shows.

Midtowne Grille will host a rose wine dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are only $65 if you wear pink!

Trivia Night starts at Crank Arm Brewing at 7 p.m.

See Black Lips, a garage rock band from Atlanta, Georgia, at Cat's Cradle at 9 p.m.

Wednesday

The Raleigh Downtown Farmers Market is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Plaza.

Celebrate an early Mother's Day at Weathervane's annual Spring Afternoon Tea. There will be a selection of savory finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones and assorted petite desserts and pastries. Tickets ($32 for adults, $18 for children) include a glass of rosé champagne or a Shirley Temple. Tea is served across three sittings from 3 to 4 p.m.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., Tea Cup Gin will be performing live at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre as part of the sixth Hob Nob Jazz Series. Tickets are just $5.

Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, known professionally as 21 Savage, is an American hip hop recording artist from Atlanta, Georgia. See him at The Ritz at 8 p.m.

Thursday

A music lovers' paradise, the Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival kicks off today at the farm in Chatham County. The family-friendly celebration of music, dance, art and education lasts four days with over 60 bands performing on four stages.

Neuse River Brewing Company will host a beer dinner at Herons (inside The Umstead hotel) at 6:30 p.m. The four-course dinner will feature five beers and a sneak peek at Umstead beer created in collaboration between the brewery team and Herons with local ingredients. Tickets are $85 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are recommended.

Tab-One, Sinopsis, Mosca Flux, Lazarus, Venomiss and Ghost Dog will be performing live at The Pour House Music Hall as part of Local Band Local Beer night. Tickets are $5.

Celebrate Cuatro de Mayo on the lawn at the Park West Village shopping center in Morrisville with tacos and tequila. There will be live music, and tickets include two margaritas and two tacos from Blackfinn and one raffle ticket.

In the mood for a free show? Sleeping Booty will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. at North Hills as part of the free Midtown Beach Music series. Similarly, the Patrick Rock Band will put on a free show at Park West Village's Live in the District series.

Friday

A bike parade wil take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at 140 West Franklin Street Plaza in Chapel Hill.

Mamma Mia!, a feel-good musical featuring upbeat music, kicks off at DPAC starting at 8 p.m. tonight and continues all weekend. Tickets will sell quickly.

The Cake Comedy Tour starts at Kings at 8 p.m. featuring Erin Judge of Last Comic Standing and Comedy Central and four other entertainers. Tickets are $25.

Loretta Lynn, one of the Opry’s most celebrated legends, will perform at the Carolina Theatre of Durham at 8 p.m.

Harvey Dalton Arnold is a singer, guitarist and North Carolina-native who has a passion for the blues. See him perform at The Bullpen for a free show at 8:30 p.m.

