— The weather will be warmer this week, and it's the perfect time to get out of the house and check out these fun work week events.

Monday

Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day today with our list of speaker-led discussions, community marches, service projects and more. Among the events are an Interfaith Prayer Breakfast at 6 a.m. and a march through downtown Raleigh at 10 a.m.

Crank Arm Brewing will host a launch party at 6 p.m. in honor of the recently-released "Hottest Chefs of the Triangle" calendar. At the event, you can buy a calendar (proceeds benefit the Food Bank) and enjoy desserts alongside the chefs featured in the publication.

Enjoy an ice cream and dessert flight at The Parlour in Durham from 6 to 9 p.m. This delicious event features three Caribbean-inspired pairings.

Kings Bowl at North Hills is hosting a Pizza Trivia night at 7 p.m. Questions will be pizza-themed (what's the most commonly ordered style?) and the winning team will receive a pizza prize.

Tuesday

At 6 p.m., Whiskey Kitchen will host a Supper Club No. 1 dinner featuring "world class food" and several pours of whiskey drinks from High West Distillery.

Then, at 7:30, Basan in Durham will host a Shabu Shabu Dinner featuring Japanese hot pot dishes and a unique community dining style. Tickets are $45.

A drag queen show will take place at the Carolina Theatre of Durham at 8 p.m.

A "So You Think You're Moving to Canada?" film screening will take place at Kings in downtown Raleigh at 8 p.m. Admission is $5 to the event featuring 16mm films like "Great Annual Bathtub Race," "R.C.M.P. Musical Ride" and more.

Fans can honor George Michael while singing some of his best songs, along with some hits from Pharrell Williams, at the Carrboro ArtsCenter as part of their bi-monthly PopUp Chorus. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the singing starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $10.

Wednesday

At 6:45 p.m., the restaurant at the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club will host a Jack Daniel’s vs. Woodford Reserve Bourbon Dinner featuring a four-course menu composed of savory dishes complemented by dynamic bourbon pairings and cocktails. Tickets are $79.

Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Mosaic Wine Lounge will host a short wine class and tasting by a wine specialist along with a gourmet dinner buffet by Urbana catering and live music.

A hilarious Horrible People comedy show will start at 8 p.m. at Goodnight's. Comedians will tell true tales about times they've left the world worse than they found it, and the night will be filled with crazy confessions, juicy secrets, and malicious misunderstandings. Tickets are $12.

Try a new beer at Lonerider Brewing Company as part of their Specialty Keg Night. This week, they'll be featuring a seasonal porter of Deadeye Jack infused with Blueberries at 6 p.m.

Thursday

Join fellow beer enthusiasts at Raleigh Brewing Company at 6:30 p.m. for the first meeting of the Longleaf Collective, a group of young professionals working to make a meaningful impact in the state by developing a new generation of community leaders. There will be free beer.

A dance party and costume contest starting at 8 p.m. at Cat's Cradle tonight will benefit Planned Parenthood. Tickets are $15.

Comedian, actor, and writer Josh Wolf will perform at Goodnight's at 8 p.m.

See Raleigh Little Theatre's production of The Whipping Man at 8 p.m.

Dweezil Zappa, a rock guitarist and actor, is the son of musical composer and performer Frank Zappa. He'll play at the Lincoln Theatre at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $29.

Friday

The Bullpen's A House Built with Beer event will bring five breweries -- Bull Durham Beer Company, Bull City Burger and Brewery, Ponysaurus, Fullsteam and Durty Bull -- together under one roof. There will be live music, raffle prizes, samples, and meet-and-greets with local brewers. Admission is free, and beer will be sold at $6 per pint.

The Carolina Hurricanes will play the Pittsburgh Penguins at a 7 p.m. Hurricane Homegrown Series game featuring local music, local beer, local art and food like N.C. BBQ nachos.

Two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Silverman, an actress, creator, writer, executive producer, comedian and author will perform at the Carolina Theatre of Durham at 8 p.m.

Join the N.C. Symphony and host Ira David Wood III at Meymandi Concert Hall for A Star Trek Spectacular, a music-led laser light show celebrating the 50th anniversary of Star Trek.

Get more picks for this month on our best bets calendar, and check back on Thursday for our official picks for the weekend.