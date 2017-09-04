You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Hopscotch Music Fest opens this week along with the National Folk Festival, a Greek Festival in Raleigh, several free shows, a giant puppet performance and more.

Monday

Pompeya - Pompeya is a four-piece indie pop and rock band based in Moscow, Russia. Their music is often described as bright and breezy. See them at The Pour House tonight.

Labor Day Race for Home - This run at Booth Amphitheatre in Cary benefits The Carrying Place, whose mission is to help homeless, working families gain life skills. There will be activities, drawings for prizes and music. Leashed dogs are welcome.

Component Weekend at the Winery - Need Labor Day plans? Chatham Hill Winery in downtown Cary will feature fun, educational wine tasting workshops from 1 to 5 p.m.

Cumberland County Fair - This fair at the Crown Complex runs through Sept. 10.

Paperhand Puppet Intervention's 'Of Wings and Feet' - This giant, thought-provoking puppet show starts at 7 p.m. at Forest Theatre in Chapel Hill.

Tuesday

Blue Cactus - This duo has been compared to the sound of country legends like Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash. A free show is tonight at The Bullpen.

Haken - The London-born sextet will play at Motorco Music Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Trivia Night - Crank Arm Brewing in downtown Raleigh hosts this game at 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Roots of Creation - This reggae-rock band will play at The Pour House tonight.

Big Band Night - The Triangle Jazz Orchestra takes the stage at The ArtsCenter in Carrboro as Triangle musicians perform the music of the swing era and modern blues tunes.

Guided Hike - Hike NC hosts this free, guided hike from 6 to 8 p.m. at the William B. Umstead State Park off Glenwood Ave.

Wine Down Wednesday - La Vita Dolce Expresso & Gelato Cafe hosts this event from 5 until 8 p.m. with live music, discounts on all wine, food samples and free gelato for kids.

Tank: The Savage Tour - The R&B singer-songwriter will perform at the Lincoln Theatre.

Thursday

Hopscotch Rock n' Roll Pizza Party - The four-day Hopscotch Music Fest kicks off today with live music and pizza at Slim's in downtown Raleigh from 12 to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Big Thief - The indie rock band based in New York kicks off Hopscotch with a show at Raleigh City Plaza. Other headliners tonight include Margo Price and Skylar Gudasz.

Crowns - This musical production at Raleigh Little Theatre explores black history and identity through the eyes of a young black woman who has come down south to stay with her aunt after her brother is killed in Brooklyn. Shows run through Sept. 10.

Dr. Bacon - This "Appalachian Funk-Rock" band from Asheville is known for its infectiously danceable blend of funk, blues, folk, hip-hop and more. See them live at The Bullpen tonight.

Sip n' Chip - Carolina Kettle, a homemade potato chip store, will host this event at their new Raleigh shop. From 5 to 7 p.m., enjoy Bond Brothers beer and chip discounts.

Friday

National Folk Festival - This three-day outdoor event in downtown Greensboro features over 300 of the nation’s finest traditional musicians, dancers and craftspeople in performances, workshops and demonstrations plus children’s activities, savory Southern and ethnic cuisines and craft brews, non-stop participatory dancing, storytelling and parades. The festival runs through Sunday.

Birds of Avalon - The psychedelic and progressive rock band from Raleigh performs at City Plaza along with many Hopscotch acts.

Greek Festival - Taste handmade, authentic Greek food, hear live Greek music and see traditional folk dances at this 36th annual event at the NC State Fairgrounds. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.

Jason Aldean - The country star will be at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park tonight.

