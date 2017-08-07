You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Outdoor movies, free shows, $1 concessions at the Durham Bulls game, the Universoul Circus, beer dinners and more await you this week.

Monday

Dinner and Drinks: Prohibition Style - Cameron Bar and Grill hosts this dinner featuring four courses paired with Prohibition-inspired drinks. Tickets are only $56.

Bluegrass Jam - This event repeats weekly - just meet at the ArtsCenter in Carrboro at 5:45 p.m. with fiddles, guitars, banjos or mandolins and enjoy playing or singing along.

Tuesday

Chris Watts - This free show at The Bullpen features a deep-south Americana artist whose sound evolved out of the swamp-country back roads of Southern Louisiana.

Farruko - See the Puerto Rican singer and songwriter at The Ritz tonight. Tickets are $40.

Durham Bulls - Our baseball team takes on the Louisville Bats for two nights starting at 7 p.m.

Comedy Open Mic Night - 20+ comedians will be at Goodnight's tonight for this showdown.

Wednesday

Raleigh Downtown Farmers Market - The market is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in City Plaza.

Rhiannon Giddens - This award-winning folk artist and North Carolina native will play tonight in the Joseph M. Bryan Jr. Theater in the NCMA's park.

1990's Music Bingo at Neptunes - This fun event tests your knowledge of 90s artists! Admission is free, and winners receive prizes -- all vintage 1990s ephemera! 21 and over only.

Music on the Market - Meet in downtown Raleigh's Market Plaza from 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday in August, September and October for this new music series.

Universoul Circus - Witness amazing feats at the PNC Arena! This dazzling, family-friendly acrobatics show runs through Aug. 20.

Thursday

Mary J. Blige - The artist will perform with Lalah Hathaway at Red Hat tonight.

Summer Bash - Trophy Tap + Table hosts this event featuring dinner, beer and raffle prizes for $35. Attendees will get to learn about the Jamie Kirk Hahn Foundation, a group with a mission to convene, connect and develop emerging leaders and solutions targeting the critical issues of poverty, hunger, food and education.

Movies in the Garden: Hidden Figures - The free screening in the amphitheatre at Raleigh Little Theatre starts at 8:30 p.m. Food trucks and breweries are there at 7.

Durham Bulls Hispanic Heritage Night - The Durham Bulls will by transforming into Los Toros de Durham for one night only. The team will wear special uniforms for that night's contest, and the jerseys will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to charity. $1 concessions are also available.

Liquid Pleasure - The band will play a free show at North Hills from 6 to 9 p.m.

Movies by Moonlight: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Proceeds from this outdoor movie night at Booth amphitheatre go to the WakeMed Children's Hospital.

Friday

Avenue des Chocolats Launch Party - The chocolate company has started selling their sweets at Raleigh Provisions. To celebrate, they'll have a party with chocolate bonbon samples and other goodies at the downtown Raleigh shop from 4 to 7 p.m.

Hunter Hayes - See the country music singer and songwriter at The Ritz tonight.

Umphrey's McGee - The American jam band from Indiana will play Red Hat tonight.

Fayetteville After 5 - Country singer Kasey Tyndall will perform at Festival Park tonight for the town's last event in the series. There will be food trucks starting at 5 p.m.

Kubo and the Two Strings - See the film outside at the NCMA tonight.

