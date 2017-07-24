You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Journey, NC Theatre's "Beauty and the Beast," live music at Dix Park, beer and cocktail dinners, the Big Biscuit Showdown and more top our list of work week best bets.

Monday

Pinecone Bluegrass Jam - Imurj hosts this free jam session from 6 to 10 p.m. Bluegrass fans, new players and pros are all welcome to play along or just sit back and listen.

Pat "Mother Blues" Cohen - The jazz artist who moved from New Orleans to North Carolina after Katrina destroyed her home will play a free show at The Bullpen at 7 p.m.

Music and Comedy Night - O'Malley's Tavern, located in Raleigh's Oak Park shopping center, holds this event every Monday.

Tuesday

Journey - See the rock band at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek at 7:30 p.m.

George Lopez - He hosted "Lopez Tonight," a late-night television talk show on TBS, and was the star of ABC's hit sitcom "George Lopez." See the comedian at Goodnight's tonight.

Chill on the Hill - Dix Park is the site for this family-friendly evening of music, games and picnicking. Bring your own picnic or grab a burger, hotdog, fries and Locopops from the on-site vendors. Beer and wine are permitted. Leashed, friendly dogs are welcome.

NC Theatre's Beauty and the Beast - The theater company will perform this classic filled with unforgettable characters, lavish sets and costumes and dazzling production numbers at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts tonight through Sunday.

Thanksgiving in July - This happy hour at Carolina Brewing in Chapel Hill benefits local hospice care centers. Stop by for food and drink from 5 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Raleigh Downtown Farmers Market - The market runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Plaza.

Mystery Brewing Beer Dinner - Local 22 hosts this dinner featuring great food and local beer. Tickets are $40 each.

The Band Punch - The band will play a free show at Waverly Place in Cary from 6 to 9 p.m.

Deep Eddy Cocktail Dinner - Parkside in downtown Raleigh will host this four-course feast paired with Deep Eddy Cocktails. Tickets are $35.

Thursday

North Tower - The band will play a free show at North Hills from 6 to 9 p.m.

Big Biscuit Showdown - The Rickhouse in downtown Durham hosts this unique food competition featuring 13 teams pairing Rise Biscuits & Donuts with beers, coffees and cocktails from local beverage companies. Last year’s menu included items such as a braised duck leg ragu, tomato confit and wilted kale filled biscuit and a stout chocolate-Iced, malted cream-filled donut topped with candied pecans and roasted banana puree. Tickets are $50 to taste and help judge.

Movies in the Garden: Cinderella - See this movie at 7 p.m. at the amphitheatre at Raleigh Little Theatre. The showing is free.

Logic - Logic will perform with special guests Joey Bada$$ and Big Lenbo at Red Hat Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m.

Hush Hush: Summer Brews - Beer Study in Durham hosts this special weekly comedy show full of deep laughs and true revelations. Each week patrons leave anonymous confessions in the secret box on the bar of Beer Study Durham to be read aloud.

Friday

Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Fest - This two-day event starts tonight at 6 p.m. at Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre. Your admission buys you a sampling glass so you can enjoy all-you-can-taste beer and bourbon samples. BBQ vendors and live music are also on site.

Urban Vintage Raleigh - Urban Vintage is a two-day shopping event at All Saints Chapel in downtown Raleigh. Find antique, vintage, retro, mid-century, salvage and industrial goods inside the comfy, air conditioned venue starting at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be available for shoppers.

Sam Hunt - See the American singer and songwriter at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek at 7 p.m.

NCMA Summer Movies: An American in Paris - See the beloved film at the art museum at 9 p.m. Tickets are $6.

Straight No Chaser and Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox - Both bands deliver contemporary pop songs with timeless flair - the stylistic diversity, real musical and vocal skill and dedication to craft of a bygone era. See them at Red Hat tonight.

Get more picks for this month on our best bets calendar, and check back on Thursday for our official picks for the weekend.