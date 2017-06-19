You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Monday

Food Truck Flicks - Enjoy crepes from the Crepe food truck and a family-friendly movie starting at 5:45 p.m. at this weekly event at the Levin Jewish Community Center in Durham.

Mark Scibilia - See the Nashville artist at The Pour House Music Hall at 7 p.m.

Durham Bulls vs. Norfolk Tides - Watch the two teams at the DBAP at 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Third Annual Sports Radio Open - Raleigh's River Ridge Golf Club hosts this all-day event featuring 18 holes of golf, breakfast, lunch and a beer pairings party at the Raleigh Beer Garden.

4 x 4 Night at Kickback Jack's - The Garner restaurant is hosting this charitable event for police officers starting at 5:30 p.m. The parking lot will be blocked off with live music, vendors and food.

Trivia Night - Crank Arm Brewing will host their weekly trivia night at 7 p.m.

North Carolina's Funniest: Preliminary Round - Your attendance and voting at these comedy shows at 7 and 10 p.m. will help determine the winner of this fun competition.

Wednesday

Summer Bee Bash - The Durham Hotel hosts this event from 6 to 9 p.m. with a honey-themed drink and snack menu and beautiful city views on the roof. Bee Downtown beekeepers will be there to show off some of their clear hives, and there will be a raffle drawing and vendors selling bee body products and honey. The event is family-friendly.

Wind Down Wednesday - Band of Oz will perform at Waverly Place in Cary from 6 to 9 p.m. as part of this free, weekly music series.

Dave Mason - The "Rock and Roll Hall Of Famer" will perform at the Carolina Theatre of Durham.

Nerd Nite Raleigh - Trophy Tap & Table will host this event which gives attendees a 20 minute fun-yet-informative presentation while the audience drinks along. There be trivia and prizes.

Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles - See the two-time Grammy Award-winning keyboardist with musical roots in gospel, jazz and soul at The Pour House at 9 p.m.

Thursday

Fork + Bottle - The Counting House will host this dinner series highlighting Ponysaurus brews and tasting menus prepared by executive chef Thomas Card. The evening will kick off with a reception with passed canapés in an art-filled gallery space. Tickets are $75 per person.

Jim Quick and the Coastline - The band will play a free show at North Hills from 6 to 9 p.m.

DailyPint Grand Opening Party - Raleigh's newest craft beer bar will hold their grand opening party from 5 to 10 p.m. Enjoy beer specials, free live music, real time virtual reality and motion capture demonstrations. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be available for purchase.

The Band of Heathens - The American rock and roll band from Austin, Texas will perform at Motorco in Durham at 8 p.m.

Hush Hush Improv Comedy - Beer Study in Durham will host this 8 p.m. event as audiences anonymously share a secret they never thought they'd say out loud.

Friday

Kitten Shower - Safe Haven for cats, a local shelter, will host this event from 4 to 8 p.m. to promote adoption during a time of the year when many stray animals are born. Enjoy cupcakes and kitten artwork while checking out the furballs available for adoption. The event is free to attend, but donations to the shelter's "wish list" are appreciated.

Sully - See the movie outdoors on a big screen at the N.C. Museum of Art.

90s Dance Party - Pinhook hosts this event at 10 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Avenue Q - The hilarious musical featuring a cast of puppets can be seen at Raleigh Little Theatre all weekend, but tonight's show starts at 8 p.m.

Pat "Mother Blues" Cohen - New Orleans native Pat Cohen moved to North Carolina after Katrina destroyed her home. See her perform in this free show at The Bullpen starting at 8:30 p.m.

