— The WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest, a Caribbean dinner at ORO, Finding Neverland and several free shows top our list of work week events.

Monday

nOg Run Club - This running club meets at the Raleigh Beer Garden at 6 p.m. and ends with trivia, food and drinks.

Roxy Roca and The Groove Orient - The Texas-infused, powerhouse-southern soul and funk band will play at The Pour House at 9 p.m.

Tuesday

Matilda: The Musical - The award-winning musical based on the beloved novel by Roald Dahl will be at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts through Sunday.

Puppy Pageant - Kings, the bowling alley at North Hills, hosts this second annual event starting at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for best costume, best tricks, aged to perfection and best in show all around. The event is free, and there will be treats for all participants.

Finding Neverland - This musical tells the incredible story behind one of the world's most beloved characters, Peter Pan. Shows run through Sunday at DPAC.

George Thorogood and The Destroyers - The rock band will play at Carolina Theatre of Durham at 8 p.m.

Comedy Open Mic Night - Tuesdays are Open Mic Nights at Goodnight's -- the show, featuring 20+ comedians, starts at 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Wine Down Wednesday - La Vita Dolce Expresso & Gelato Cafe hosts this event at 5 p.m. There will be drink specials, live music, discounts on all wine and free gelato for kids.

ORO Caribbean Night - This Caribbean night celebrates the restaurant's fifth anniversary. The three-course dinner will feature live steel drums and Caribbean cocktails. Tickets are $40.

Peter Lamb and The Wolves - The band will be performing live at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre as part of the sixth Hob Nob Jazz Series. Tickets are just $5.

The Chainsmokers - See this EDM-pop duo at PNC Arena at 7 p.m.

Thursday

School's Out, Beer's In Dinner - Bull City Burger's chef and brewer have collaborated to offer a four-course meal that is perfectly paired with local brews. Tickets are $45.

Tellico - See this Americana and bluegrass band from Asheville perform live at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. This show is free.

California Wine Dinner - Parizade will host this decadent five-course dinner featuring boutique bottles straight from the vineyards of California. Tickets are $75.

Tir Na nOg Kilt Night - The venue will welcome a band from Scotland plus Wake & District Pipes & Drums and Born Again Heathens. Tickets are $15.

Franz Ferdinand - The Scottish rock band will perform at the Lincoln Theatre at 8 p.m.

Friday

WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest - This special event at Fleming Loop Park in Fuquay-Varina features air balloon activities, live music, performances, a vendor village, a beer garden and more. Festival grounds open to the public at 2 p.m., and a hot air balloon mass ascension will start at 6:30. The festival will continue through Monday.

Animazement - This weekend-long fan-run anime convention at the Raleigh Convention Center celebrates popular Japanese visual culture in all of its forms. There will be events, guests, panels, video rooms and more.

Wine Walk at Waverly Place - Proceeds from this event benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Grab a wine glass and visit tasting stations and boutiques around the Cary shopping center.

Mrs. Doubtfire - Watch the hilarious film outdoors in City Plaza as part of the PNC Downtown Raleigh Movie Series. There will be food trucks, vendors and local craft beer.

Mel Melton and The Wicked Mojos - Grab your picnic blanket and enjoy cool blues at Northgate's Music on the Plaza. There will be free music and local eats and drinks.

Maxwell - Maxwell will headline with special guests Ledisi and Leela James at Red Hat Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m.

