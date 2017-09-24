You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officials in Franklin County are investigating a homicide that occurred late Saturday.

Around 11 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at 26 Amandas Way. At the scene, they found Devin Christofer Bilodeau, 21, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Garrett at 919-340-4211 or the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 919-496-2186.