Local News
21-year-old man shot, killed in Youngsville
Posted 9:51 a.m. today
Youngsville, N.C. — Officials in Franklin County are investigating a homicide that occurred late Saturday.
Around 11 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at 26 Amandas Way. At the scene, they found Devin Christofer Bilodeau, 21, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Garrett at 919-340-4211 or the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 919-496-2186.
