— A man has died from the injuries he sustained in a shooting at a hotel in Durham on Sunday.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to a shooting at the Red Roof Inn located at 5623 Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.

One man, 21-year-old Edward Young III, was transported to Duke University Hospital, where he died following the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.

The shooting comes one day after another incident at a Durham hotel, when one woman was injured after a shooting at the Double Tree on Meridian Parkway,, police said.