— A 21-year-old man has died at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville after being caught in a rip tide Sunday morning, according to Atlantic Beach officials.

Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Adam Snyder announced the man's death on Monday, less than 24 hours after the incident occurred.

Officials said Sunday that five people from Greenville were swimming on the west end of Atlantic Beach, near the Doubletree Hotel, around 11 a.m. when first responders were called. When fire rescue personnel arrived, all five people were out of the water and in the sand.

Emergency crews performed CPR on the 21-year-old victim before transporting him to Carteret General Hospital and then airlifting him to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. A 19-year-old female was also taken to the hospital after inhaling water but is expected to make a full recovery.

Sunday's rip tide incident involving swimmers was the second at Atlantic Beach over the weekend.

A 56-year-old man died Saturday after entering the water to help two teenage girls who had gotten caught in a rip tide and were screaming in the water.

Last weekend, a 17-year-old from Wayne County died after going missing while swimming at Emerald Isle. A 16-year-old involved in that incident was brought to shore by a surfer.