These events will help you close out August with an exciting work week.

Monday

Babalu Grand Opening - The area's first Babalu Tapas & Tacos will celebrate its grand opening all day with margarita specials. The new restaurant features a sharing-style menu featuring made-from-scratch, Latin-inspired dishes with a southern twist.

Summer DJ Series - Beyu Cafe will host DJs playing 90s R&B and hip hop starting at 6 p.m.

Pinecone Bluegrass Jam - Imurj hosts this 7 p.m. event that helps musicians meet and get to know other bluegrass musicians.

Tuesday

Ashley Heath - The singer, raised in the foothills of Appalachia, will play a free show featuring her country, blues and folk music at The Bullpen.

Trivia Night - Crank Arm Brewing hosts a free trivia night starting at 7 p.m. Pinhook hosts their own at 8:30.

Wednesday

Honey Buzztival - From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Raleigh Downtown Farmers Market will feature a variety of honey samples. A beekeeper will also be on site to host live beehive demonstrations and discuss the importance of honey and pollination.

Music on Market - Enjoy live music from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in downtown Raleigh.

Starpoint Beer Dinner - Local 22 Kitchen & Bar will host a beer dinner starting at 7 p.m.

End-of-Summer Concert - The Embers will close out this summer music series in Cary.

HANZ with Gudiya, Chucha, Floor Model - The bands will play Kings in downtown Raleigh.

Thursday

Wrap on Race: Town Hall - WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel and other guest speakers will reflect on what the future holds for public education and race, the role of race in medicine and the potential dangers of using biology to explain the behaviors of certain racialized groups during this free event at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences. A coffee and dessert reception will follow.

Seldom Scene - Cicadia Rhythm will open for this band for a free concert series on the lawn at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham.

Big Ron Hunter - Big Ron Hunter is known as the world’s happiest Bluesman. See him perform a free show at The Bullpen at 7 p.m.

Crowns - Raleigh Little Theatre presents this musical in which hats become a springboard for an exploration of black history and identity is seen through the eyes of a young black woman who has come down South to stay with her aunt after her brother is killed in Brooklyn.

Local Band Local Beer - Chit Nasty Band, Downtown Abby Band and Michael Daughtry will be performing live at The Pour House Music Hall as part of Local Band Local Beer night.

Friday

The Collective Market - This gathering of all types of local, handmade, crafts and small-businesses takes place in City Plaza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cowboy Mouth - Cowboy Mouth dishes up its unique style of rock & roll gumbo, mixing a rowdy spirit reflective of the band's hometown -- New Orleans -- with the fierce firepower of a group that lives on the road. See them at Motorco in Durham.

Comedy Overload at Deep South - This downtown Raleigh bar features local comedy acts tonight. Tickets are $5.

Cumberland County Fair - The event starts today at the Crown Complex and continues through Sept. 10, offering fairgoers ten days of fun, family entertainment, food, rides and more.

Dreaming of the 90s Dance Party - Pinhook in Durham hosts this throwback party tonight.