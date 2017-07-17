You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18aOw

— Our best bets this week include a four-course beer dinner, Idina Menzel, a pop-up cat and coffee cafe, Florida Georgia line and much, much more.

Monday

JuiceVibes Grand Opening - The new Cary location will be celebrating with giveaways and free samples of smoothies, juices and energy bites And More will be available. There will also be yoga demonstrations, chair massages and a cleanse specialist.

BOGO at Pizza La Stella - Every Monday is buy one pie get the other free at this new restaurant.

Durham Bulls vs. Indianapolis - This game at DBAP starts at 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Just Make Something - This free event at Imurj brings crafters together for drinks and art. Donations of craft supplies are encouraged.

Primus - The American rock band will perform with special guest Clutch at Red Hat at 7 p.m.

The Kickback & Junior Astronomers - The two bands will perform at The Pour House at 9 p.m. Tickets are $12.

Trivia- Crank Arm Brewing and Pinhook both hosts trivia games tonight.

Wednesday

Raleigh Downtown Farmers' Market - Stop by City Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4-Course Crank Arm Beer Dinner - Jimmy V's Osteria & Bar hosts this four-course dinner (plus dessert!) from 7 to 9 p.m. A perfectly paired brew will be served with each course.

Idina Menzel - The Broadway singer is well known for her character in "Rent" and for the voice of Elsa in "Frozen." Hear her breathtaking voice at Red Hat at 7 p.m.

Spare Change - The band will play a free, live show at Waverly Place in Cary from 6 to 9 p.m.

Thursday

Movies in the Garden: La La Land - See a free screening of this film in the amphitheater at Raleigh Little Theatre at 8:30 p.m. The space opens at 7 p.m. for food vendors and seat selection.

Too Much Sylvia - The band will play a free show from 6 to 9 p.m. at North Hills.

Wine Walk for Charity - This event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lafayette Village in Raleigh. After paying $10, you'll walk around the plaza shopping and enjoying free wine tastings.

Slayer, Lamb of God & Behemoth - This heavy metal concert starts at 6:30 p.m. at Red Hat.

Kaycie Satterfield - The singer/songwriter known for her jazz and folk sound will perform a free show tonight at The Bullpen.

Friday

Downtown Pop-Up Cat Cafe - Visit the Unleashed story at City Market in Raleigh for this fun, charitable event. You'll be able to meet adoptable cats of Meow House Cat Rescue and enjoy coffee along side fuzzy friends.

Florida Georgia Line - See the hit country duo at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek at 7 p.m.

Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins - Shows begin for this musical comedy about the "worst singer in the world" at Theatre in the Park at 7:30 p.m.

Glow Rage - This event at Lincoln Theatre at 9 p.m. is absolutely crazy -- in a good way. Glow Rage is a non-stop party that delivers the true paint experience. The crew will launch gallon after gallon of neon paint into the crowd while DJs keep the music and dancing alive.

Get more picks for this month on our best bets calendar, and check back on Thursday for our official picks for the weekend.