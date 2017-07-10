You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Our best bets this week include a local rap concert, Willie Nelson, comedy, art, a festival at the NCMA and more.

Monday

Golf Tournament for the Lung Transplant Foundation - This all-day tournament at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary raises money to advocate for the advancement of research to improve long-term outcomes for lung transplant patients, to support transplant recipients and their families and to educate and promote awareness about organ donation.

Trivia Night at Level Up - The bar hosts a weekly trivia night featuring $2 PBR specials.

Food Truck Flicks - Enjoy a food truck and a family-friendly movie at the Levin Jewish Community Center in Durham starting at 5 p.m.

Race: Are We So Different? - This exhibit at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences features interactive components, historical artifacts, iconic objects, compelling photographs, multimedia presentations and attractive graphic displays. Stop by and see it from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday

New Kids On The Block, Paula Abdul & Boyz II Men - This show at PNC Arena is part of the Total Package Tour as Paula Abdul makes her momentous return to the stage for a hit-fueled set that includes seven number-one hit singles while Boyz II Men delivers their trademark sound.

Americana Night: Abe Reid & The Spikedrivers - This 7:30 p.m. show featuring two bluegrass artists is free at The Bullpen.

Today Is The Day - The noise-rock band founded in Nashville will play at Local 506 at 9 p.m.

Just Make Something! - Just Make Something! is a free, relaxing community get-together at Imurj. Each Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m., gather around the round table of art supplies, crafts, and art scraps to make zero-stakes art with your creative peers.

Wednesday

Eyes Up Here Comedy - Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at The Pinhook for this comedy line-up featuring the state's funniest ladies! Tickets are $5.

Open Mic Light - Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at Deep South mark this "light" version of open mic featuring acoustic performers, spoken word, comedy and pianists.

Whitey Morgan - The country artists will perform at Lincoln Theatre at 8 p.m.

Too Much Sylvia - The band will perform a free show at Waverly Place in Cary.

Thursday

Fantastic Shakers - The band will play a free show from 6 to 9 p.m. in the plaza at North Hills.

Yo NC Raps! - Local rappers will take over The Pinhook starting at 9 p.m. The show is $10.

Chit Nasty Band - Bringing together a beautiful fusion of soul, jazz, blues, funk and rock, piano virtuoso Chit Nasty and his band will be joined by Downtown Abby Band and Michael Daughtry for this 9:30 p.m. show at The Pour House Music Hall.

Gospel Night with the Glorifying Vines Sisters - The Farmville, N.C. family band has been playing shows together for over 25 years. See them perform a free show at 7 p.m. at The Bullpen.

Friday

Cameron Village Sidewalk Sale - This three-day sale starts today at 10 a.m. Shoppers can find 50 percent or more off merchandise from their favorite stores right outside each storefront.

Dierks Bentley - The country music superstar will play at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek at 7 p.m.

Party in the Park - The N.C. Museum of Art hosts this event featuring fire dancers, ukulele music, a local DJ, food trucks, drinks and more.

Raleigh Supercon - Supercon is three days of fun at the Raleigh Convention Center featuring celebrity guests, comic book creators, voice actors, industry guests, cosplayers, artists, writers, panels, Q&A's, films & shorts, costume & cosplay contests and more.

Willie Nelson - See the artist at 7 p.m. at Booth Amphitheatre in Cary.

