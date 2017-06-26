You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Slightly Stoopid, John Mellencamp, beer and wine dinners, bluegrass music and more top our list of fun events in the Triangle this week.

Monday

Pinecone Bluegrass Jam - Whether you're a beginner or a long-time musician, you can meet and play along with other bluegrass enthusiasts at this event at Imurj.

Beer-Reviewed Science - Raleigh Brewing Company hosts this event where researchers chat about today's hot-button scientific issues while guests enjoy brews and bites from food trucks. The goal is to talk about the things people actually care about, so bring questions!

Food Truck Flicks - Enjoy dinner from Bandido's Food Truck and a family-friendly movie at the Levin Jewish Community Center in Durham.

Tuesday

Chapel Hill Farmers Market - Visit the University Place parking lot between 3 and 6 p.m. for local produce and more.

Americana Night at The Bullpen - Local musicians Kristen Marion and Allie Capo will perform at the venue tonight. Admission is free, but $1 of every draft beer sold goes to benefit the Music Maker Relief Foundation.

Mouton Noir Wine Dinner - Midtown Grille hosts this five-course, chef-prepared dinner featuring wine from the Oregon winery Mouton Noir.

Wednesday

John Mellencamp - He'll perform with Emmylou Harris and Carlene Carter at Booth Amphitheatre.

Cindy Wilson - Cindy Wilson (of the B-52's formed in 1976) will play at the Pinhook tonight.

Mother Earth Brewing Beer Dinner - Local 22 hosts this multi-course dinner featuring brews perfect for summer. Tickets are $45.

Run Your World Tour - Meet at Raleigh Brewing Company at 6:30 p.m. for an evening of sweat-infused pursuits around town. This fitness challenge includes a group run, a coach-led circuit workout and an after-party featuring raffles, refreshments and more.

Open Mic Light - Deep South in downtown Raleigh hosts this "light" version of a typical open mic night featuring acoustic performers, duos, spoken word artists, comedians and pianists.

Thursday

Carolina Kettle Grand Opening Party - This potato chip retail store is opening a new location and changing lives by donating a nickel from every 2 oz. bag sold and a dime from every 5 oz. bag sold to the local food bank. At tonight's fun grand opening, enjoy NC State's Howling Cow ice cream, giveaways and BOGO deals.

Blackwater Rhythm and Blues - The band will play a free show from 6 to 9 p.m. at North Hills.

Hush Hush: Improv Comedy Based on Secrets - Beer Study in Durham hosts this evening of late-night laughs and true revelations as audiences anonymously share a secret they never thought they'd say out loud.

Slightly Stoopid - Slightly Stoopid will perform with special guests Iration, and J Boog tonight at Red Hat Amphitheater.

Alice Gerrard & Melody Makers - See the old-time country and bluegrass band on the lawn at the American Tobacco Campus for this free show.

Friday

Steep Canyon Rangers- The Grammy award-winning bluegrass band based in the North Carolina mountains takes the stage with the North Carolina Symphony tonight at Booth Amphitheatre.

Wine Away Friday - Enjoy live music from Half Past Six at Chatham Hill Winery in downtown Cary tonight along with wine samplers, wine slushies and snacks.

Corey Holcomb - Holcomb has appeared in numerous TV shows including NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out,” along with roles in feature films “Think Like a Man Too” and “Wedding Ringer.” See the stand-up comedian at Goodnight's tonight.

Pilobolus - This dance festival arrives at DPAC today with a performance that explores the birth of desire and its intertwined connection to shame and revenge. Friday and Saturday evening shows contain nudity, but a 1 p.m. show for children on Saturday does not.

Eric Deaton - See the country blues artist at The Bullpen at 8:30 p.m.

