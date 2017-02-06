You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Super Bowl is over, but there are still plenty of fun events going on to help you start your work week.

Monday

Love jazz music? On every other Monday in February, The Atomic Rhythm All Stars will perform classic jazz of the 20s and 30s live at King Neptunes in downtown Raleigh. The cover is $5, and music starts at 8 p.m.

Open Mic Night starts at Local 506 at 8:30 p.m.

New York singer Margaret Glaspy will perform at Cat's Cradle tonight. Tickets are $15.

Tuesday

At 6:30 p.m., Clockwork in downtown Raleigh will host their first Mezza Dinner featuring tapas-style small plates paired with fine Lebanese wine. Tickets are $75 each.

Al Di Meola is a critically-acclaimed acoustic and electric guitarist. He will perform at the Carolina Theatre of Durham at 8 p.m.

See Blind Pilot, an indie folk band based in Portland, tonight at 9 p.m. at Cat's Cradle.

Intimate Apparel tells the story of an African-American seamstress in 1900s New York who sews intimates for high society and fallen women alike. You can see the play in its final week at the Paul Green Theatre in Chapel Hill.

Wednesday

If Valentine's Day chocolate is in your future, you can start burning the calories now with the Whisky Wednesday Run Club. Meet at Dram & Draught in downtown Raleigh at 6 p.m.

On the flip side, if you can't wait for sweets, stop by the NCMA at 7 p.m. for a special champagne and chocolate event. You'll enjoy a chocolate tasting and compare bouquet, mouthfeel and acidity just as you might in a wine tasting. $27 tickets include everything you need for the tasting and one glass of champagne.

Excision, is a Canadian producer and DJ. See him at 8:30 p.m. at The Ritz.

Tir na Nog hosts a special Brain vs. Liver Pub Trivia event each Wednesday night starting at 8 p.m. The event is described as "part trivia night, part game show and part bad comedy act.

Thursday

Your final chance to see the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus is this weekend at the PNC Arena. Out Of This World starts tonight and continues through Sunday.

Flyleaf Books will host a Poetry Reading & Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. Two featured poets will each read for approximately 20 minutes before a poetry open mic.

You can see Edwin McCain, called the "great American romantic," perform at Motorco at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event are $28.

If you loved the music from the 90s and want to try something new, check out 1990's Music Bingo at King Neptunes. Starting at 8:30 p.m., players will mark off artists' names on their Bingo cards when they hear a matching song. Vintage prizes will be awarded to winners.

Renowned for their genre-defying musical collaborations with string ensembles, The Kruger Brothers will return to the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts with the Kontras Quartet to share an evening celebrating the music of North Carolina. Tickets start at $27.

Friday

For this weekend only, you can see a showcase of the works of several French contemporary artists right here in downtown Raleigh. International France Pavilion curator Sebastien Laboureau selected a mix of world-acclaimed and emerging artists whose work will be on display Friday through Sunday at City Market.

Get ready to laugh a lot -- the Center Stage Comedy Tour is coming to DPAC tonight at 8 p.m. The show features Sommore, Arnez J, Felipe Esparza and Tommy Davidson.

A concert will be held at Kings in downtown Raleigh tonight as a fundraiser for Hiroshi Arakawa, who was in a serious car accident on Thanksgiving that claimed his girlfriend’s life. Tickets are $10, and all proceeds will help pay his medical bills once he leaves the ICU.

See Appetite For Destruction -- a tribute to Guns and Roses -- at 8 p.m. at The Ritz.

Indulge in a pre-Valentine's Day chocolate and beer tasting at Neuse River Brewing. The brewery has partnered with Avenue des Chocolat to bring you four beers plus four meticulously paired bonbons. Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the door.

