  • Weather

    9 NC counties are under alert, including Halifax and Northampton counties. Details

Local News

2017 NC Special Olympics Summer Games kicks off in Raleigh

Posted 8:17 p.m. today
Updated 4 minutes ago

Raleigh, N.C. — The 2017 North Carolina Special Olympics Summer Games began Friday night with the opening ceremony in Reynolds Coliseum on NC State University’s campus.

Law enforcement officers carried the Flame of Hope across North Carolina before lighting the cauldron at the opening ceremony.

Athletes from across the state will be competing in nine different events in Raleigh, Cary and Holly Springs, June 2-4.

Nearly 1,900 athletes will compete in athletics, bowling, cheerleading, cycling, gymnastics, powerlifting, softball, swimming and volleyball.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all