— The 2017 North Carolina Special Olympics summer games kicked off Friday night with the opening ceremony in Reynolds Coliseum on North Carolina State University’s campus.

Law enforcement officers carried the Flame of Hope across North Carolina before lighting the cauldron at the opening ceremony.

Athletes from across the state will be competing in nine different events in Raleigh, Cary and Holly Springs, June 2-4.

Nearly 1,900 athletes will compete in athletics, bowling, cheerleading, cycling, gymnastics, powerlifting, softball, swimming and volleyball.