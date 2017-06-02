  • Breaking

    Raleigh police respond to shooting on Paint Rock Lane — Raleigh police are responding to a shooting at 6858 Paint Rock Lane.

  • Weather

    9 NC counties are under alert, including Halifax and Northampton counties. Details

Local News

2017 NC Special Olympics summer games kicks off in Raleigh

Posted 8:17 p.m. yesterday
Updated 10:58 p.m. yesterday

Raleigh, N.C. — The 2017 North Carolina Special Olympics summer games kicked off Friday night with the opening ceremony in Reynolds Coliseum on North Carolina State University’s campus.

Law enforcement officers carried the Flame of Hope across North Carolina before lighting the cauldron at the opening ceremony.

Athletes from across the state will be competing in nine different events in Raleigh, Cary and Holly Springs, June 2-4.

Nearly 1,900 athletes will compete in athletics, bowling, cheerleading, cycling, gymnastics, powerlifting, softball, swimming and volleyball.

2017 NC Special Olympics summer games kicks off in Raleigh

2017 NC Special Olympics summer games kicks off in Raleigh

2017 NC Special Olympics Summer Games kicks off in Raleigh

2017 NC Special Olympics Summer Games kicks off in Raleigh

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all