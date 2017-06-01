You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— In the world of weather, June 1 marks the meteorological start of summer as well as the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Forecasters say the 2017 hurricane season could be a busy one, with anywhere from 11 to 17 named storms. However, much of eastern North Carolina is still recovering from Hurricane Matthew last season.

Driving around Princeville, it seems as though the last hurricane season never ended because reminders of its aftermath are everywhere.

Multiple homes still bear the marks of the flooding that drove many from the community.

State officials said North Carolina has gotten more than $300 million in community development block grants from the federal government and another $750 million to help with home repairs, but more is needed.

Residents in Princeville and other hard-hit areas are calling on state and federal lawmakers for more help.

“We are here now asking you all to try to do the best you can, and if you know of anybody that can help the citizens of Princeville, we’ll be glad because we are really ready to get back home and to get our lives back together again,” said Princeville resident Linda Worsley.

Congressman G.K. Butterfield said the full participation of the federal government will be needed to complete recovery statewide.

“I was hoping that this would not be a partisan issue. Democrats and Republicans must work together to bring the resources into North Carolina, to make our communities whole and to make our families whole and to get families back into their homes,” Butterfield said.