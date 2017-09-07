You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— North Carolina public schools released their annual school performance grades and graduation rates at Thursday's State Board of Education meeting. Search below to see how your school performed during the 2016-17 school year.

North Carolina's graduation rate jumped from 85.8 percent to 86.5 percent last school year, marking the 12th consecutive year the rate has improved. In 2005-06, the state's graduation rate was 68.3 percent.

All North Carolina public schools, including charter schools, have received A through F letter grades since 2013-14, when the General Assembly passed legislation requiring it. Schools are also judged on whether their students exceeded, met or did not meet academic growth expectations during the year.