2016-17 school performance results: What grade did your school receive?

Posted 11:19 a.m. today

By Kelly Hinchcliffe and Tyler Dukes

Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina public schools released their annual school performance grades and graduation rates at Thursday's State Board of Education meeting. Search below to see how your school performed during the 2016-17 school year.

North Carolina's graduation rate jumped from 85.8 percent to 86.5 percent last school year, marking the 12th consecutive year the rate has improved. In 2005-06, the state's graduation rate was 68.3 percent.

All North Carolina public schools, including charter schools, have received A through F letter grades since 2013-14, when the General Assembly passed legislation requiring it. Schools are also judged on whether their students exceeded, met or did not meet academic growth expectations during the year.

How did my school perform?

Search for your school below to find out what grade it received for the 2016-17 school year. Plus, see your school's reading and math test scores and graduation rates and find out how your school compares to the rest of the state.

B

Overall grade

 

Grade breakdown

Grades are based on your school’s achievement score on state tests (80 percent) and students' academic growth (20 percent). The performance scores are converted to a 100-point scale, broken into 15-point increments, to determine a school letter grade of A, B, C, D or F. Schools with the grade A* earned a grade of A and did not have any student achievement gaps larger than the largest average gap for the state overall. Schools showing a grade of "I" had insufficient data.

Component scores

Overall score

100

100

In 2016-17, met/did not meet/exceeded its growth expectations. In 2015-16, this school met/did not meet/exceeded its growth expectations.

Performance by subject

Grades are based on your school’s achievement score on reading and math tests (80 percent) and students' academic growth (20 percent). The performance scores are converted to a 100-point scale.

Reading score

Math score

Graduation rates

Rates are based on the percentage of students who graduated from your high school in four years or less.

15-16 GRADUATION RATE

16-17 GRADUATION RATE

How your school compares

See how your school compares to the state. The overall score is based on your school’s achievement on state tests (80 percent) and students' academic growth (20 percent).

Overall
Score

Your school

State

Growth

Achievement

SOURCES & METHODOLOGY: School performance, growth and achievement data is provided annually by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. State-level comparison data is calculated by taking the average number of scores, based on the total number of all schools reporting.

The performance scores are converted to a 100-point scale and then used to determine a school performance grade of A, B, C, D or F. The final grade is based on a 15-point scale:

  • A: 85-100
  • B: 70-84
  • C: 55-69
  • D: 40-54
  • F: Less than 40
  • I: Incomplete

Some schools have received a letter grade of A*. Those schools earned a grade of A and did not have any student achievement gaps larger than the largest average gap for the state overall. This additional designation was added in 2014-15 to address federal requirements that exclude schools with significant achievement gaps from earning a state’s highest achievement designation. Schools with N/A, I (Insufficient data) or a blank indicates that the school does not have tested grades or sufficient data for reporting.

Interactive by Tyler Dukes // Analysis by Kelly Hinchcliffe

