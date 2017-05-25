20-year-old killed, 2 injured in southeast Raleigh shooting,
Posted 9:54 p.m. today
Updated 9:59 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — One person was killed and another was injured following a shooting in southeast Raleigh Thursday afternoon.
Raleigh police located two men with gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Bowman Lane at about 3:15 p.m.
Both men were taken to WakeMed, along with another man who had been driven to the hospital in a private vehicle.
Tyquez Elfthaniel Mann, 20, died as a result of his injuries.
The other two men, who were not identified, sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-834-4357.
