— One person was killed and another was injured following a shooting in southeast Raleigh Thursday afternoon.

Raleigh police located two men with gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Bowman Lane at about 3:15 p.m.

Both men were taken to WakeMed, along with another man who had been driven to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Tyquez Elfthaniel Mann, 20, died as a result of his injuries.

The other two men, who were not identified, sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-834-4357.