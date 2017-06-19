You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officers with the Holly Springs Police Department were conducting a shooting investigation Monday afternoon on West Holly Springs Road.

According to police, a 20-year-old man was shot at 968 West Holly Springs Road at about 2 p.m.

He was taken to WakeMed. His condition was unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.