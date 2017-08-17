20-year-old gets $1.4M bond for Fuquay-Varina armed robberies
Posted 10:43 a.m. today
Wake County, N.C. — Fuquay-Varina police on Wednesday arrested a man who robbed several people at gunpoint over the weekend.
Younikue Shai'kem Stewart, 20, of Apex, was charged with several counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to arrest warrants. Police say Stewart robbed six people on Sunday morning, making off with about $1,000.
In one incident, Stewart allegedly brandished a black Glock handgun and took money from three people who were at Aviator Taphouse. Surveillance video released from the incident shows a man saying, "Nobody move, nobody move," as he walks across the outdoor seating area.
No one was injured.
Stewart was jailed under a $1.4 million bond.
