— Fuquay-Varina police on Wednesday arrested a man who robbed several people at gunpoint over the weekend.

Younikue Shai'kem Stewart, 20, of Apex, was charged with several counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to arrest warrants. Police say Stewart robbed six people on Sunday morning, making off with about $1,000.

In one incident, Stewart allegedly brandished a black Glock handgun and took money from three people who were at Aviator Taphouse. Surveillance video released from the incident shows a man saying, "Nobody move, nobody move," as he walks across the outdoor seating area.

No one was injured.

Stewart was jailed under a $1.4 million bond.