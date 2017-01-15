You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One man is facing charges after a single-car wreck Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 70 in Johnston County.

Jeser Rodrigues, 20, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 70 at about 12:30 p.m. when the vehicle overturned.

Rodrigues was charged with DWI, driving after consuming alcohol illegally, driving without a license and reckless driving.

Rodrigues sustained minor injuries, but nobody else was injured in the crash. He was released on bond Sunday evening.