— Our picks will help your work week fly by.

Monday

Shape Up Downtown - This free group workout series starts in City Plaza at 6 p.m.

Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner for Dinner - This five-course progressive dinner at The Durham Hotel benefits Student Action with Farmworkers, a Durham-based organization that works with farmworkers, students and advocates to create a more just agricultural system. For $55, attendees will enjoy a cocktail hour followed by a family-style feast of diner-inspired dishes.

Monday Night Trivia - Pinhook in Durham hosts this event at 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday

The Little Mermaid - The breathtaking musical opens at DPAC tonight.

Modest Mouse - The Oregon-based rock band performs at The Ritz at 8 p.m.

Open Mic Night - Deep South in downtown Raleigh hosts this weekly event.

Wednesday

Blues Traveler - The band plays The Ritz tonight.

90s Music Bingo: Halloween Edition - Kings in Raleigh hosts this game for 90s music lovers. At 8:30 p.m., get a free bingo card from the DJ booth and play three rounds featuring your favorite songs. Prizes will be awarded to winners.

Liquid Pleasure and Sleeping Booty - The bands will play a free show in Dorton Arena.

Steve Hartsoe - The local singer/songwriter performs at The Pour House at 9 p.m.

Terra Vita Food and Drink Festival - The delicious festival kicks off today in Chapel Hill with a variety of tasty events that will span over several days.

Thursday

Annual Kilt Night - The Maywood in Raleigh hosts this party with free parking and food trucks, a Scottish whiskey tasting and live Celtic music. Tickets include admission to show.

OysterFest - The parking lot of Agri Supply in Garner is home to this delicious event benefiting area high school seniors in need of scholarships for college. Tickets are $35 at the door for an all-you-can-eat dinner featuring steamed oysters, fried catfish, shrimp scampi, coleslaw, chicken fingers, BBQ pork, green beans, french fries, banana pudding and more.

Wine Walk for Charity - Donate $10 to a local charity and enjoy a "wine walk" around Lafayette Village in Raleigh with wine tastings and shopping.

Wings of Freedom Tour - This several-day exhibit opens at RDU today, providing Triangle residents the rare opportunity to visit, explore and learn more about unique and rare treasures of aviation history. For $5-15, adults and children can tour aircrafts.

Friday

International Festival - This three-day extravaganza opens today at the Raleigh Convention Center and features music, food and dance from around the world. There will be more than 60 ethnic groups, 25 international food vendors, non-stop music and world-bazaar shopping.

Fayetteville Dogwood Fall Festival - This community favorite returns tonight with two days of festivities including historic hauntings, hayrides, a haunted house, bands and beer.

Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is - This shopping event at North Hills Club features 20 local vendors, free parking, giveaways, door prizes and a cash bar! Admission will be $5 at the door, and 50 percent of the proceeds will go to fund research to find a cure for ALS.

Wine Away Friday - Chatham Hill Winery in downtown Cary will feature live music until 10 p.m.

Jason Coleman - The pianist will play the Dunn Center for the Performing Arts tonight.

