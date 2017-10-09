You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Posted 7:25 a.m. today Updated 7:50 a.m. today

— Bruno Mars, food trucks, the first day of the North Carolina State Fair, free local music and sushi top our list of best bets this week.

Monday

Need to Breathe - The South Carolina-based alternative rock band plays The Ritz at 7 p.m.

Shape Up Downtown - Meet at City Plaza in downtown Raleigh at 6 p.m. for a free outdoor group fitness class meant to build community and encourage physical activity.

Patio Seafood Social - The Durham Hotel hosts this seafood cocktail hour featuring half price oysters and fishermen's favorite seafood specials with cheap cans of beer.

Tuesday

Sono Wine and Sake Social - Sono welcomes guests from 5 to 6:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesday nights for this delicious and casual educational culinary experience. Enjoy complimentary sushi and $10 wine and sake tastings and try the restaurant's new ramen bowls.

Mura Masa - The DJ, electronic music producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist plays Cat's Cradle tonight.

Open Mic Night at Goodnight's - The comedy club hosts open mic night at $8.

Trivia at Crank Arm Brewing - Enjoy trivia, beer and prizes starting at 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Longleaf Pine Nuts - The Raleigh band will play outdoors as part of this $5 bluegrass series at Booth Amphitheatre in Cary.

Kid Cudi - The American recording artist and actor will play Red Hat at 8 p.m.

Fleet Feet - This running club meets at Raleigh Brewing Company for a jog at 6:30 p.m.

Music on Market - Enjoy free live music, vendors and more from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Raleigh.

Thursday

Bruno Mars - The multi-platinum selling singer will perform at PNC Arena at 8 p.m.

NC State Fair Preview Day - Fairgoers today can enjoy $1.50 admission and $1.50 portions from participating food vendors!

Mofu and Moonshine Specialty Dinner - Enjoy new cocktails featuring Pinetop's Gin and Moonshine and exclusive dinner options at Mofu Shoppe from 5 to 10 p.m.

Deep South Turns 10 - Admission is free all weekend as the bar celebrates their birthday with live music, drink specials, treat and surprises.

Friday

Food Truck Friday - Enjoy food trucks Cousin's Maine Lobster, Red Hot & Blue, Hanu Truck, Taco Grande, Barone Meatball Company and Ice Queen Ice Cream from 4 to 8 p.m. at Prestonwood Country Club during the SAS Championship.

Pancakes and Booze Art Show - Over 100 emerging artists will showcase their hottest work in a Warhol-style, anything-goes, massive warehouse environment at the Lincoln Theatre with live music, body painting, multimedia displays and free pancakes.

Josh Blue - See the comedian at Goodnight's tonight.

70's & 80's Soft Rock Tribute - Yachty by Nature will perform tonight at North Hills.

Carolina Ballet: Sleepy Hollow - The dance company will perform Washington Irving’s bone-chilling tale through Oct. 29. at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

