20 Triangle events to check out this week
Posted 7:25 a.m. today
Updated 7:50 a.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — Bruno Mars, food trucks, the first day of the North Carolina State Fair, free local music and sushi top our list of best bets this week.
Monday
Need to Breathe - The South Carolina-based alternative rock band plays The Ritz at 7 p.m.
Shape Up Downtown - Meet at City Plaza in downtown Raleigh at 6 p.m. for a free outdoor group fitness class meant to build community and encourage physical activity.
Patio Seafood Social - The Durham Hotel hosts this seafood cocktail hour featuring half price oysters and fishermen's favorite seafood specials with cheap cans of beer.
Tuesday
Sono Wine and Sake Social - Sono welcomes guests from 5 to 6:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesday nights for this delicious and casual educational culinary experience. Enjoy complimentary sushi and $10 wine and sake tastings and try the restaurant's new ramen bowls.
Mura Masa - The DJ, electronic music producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist plays Cat's Cradle tonight.
Open Mic Night at Goodnight's - The comedy club hosts open mic night at $8.
Trivia at Crank Arm Brewing - Enjoy trivia, beer and prizes starting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Longleaf Pine Nuts - The Raleigh band will play outdoors as part of this $5 bluegrass series at Booth Amphitheatre in Cary.
Kid Cudi - The American recording artist and actor will play Red Hat at 8 p.m.
Fleet Feet - This running club meets at Raleigh Brewing Company for a jog at 6:30 p.m.
Music on Market - Enjoy free live music, vendors and more from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Raleigh.
Thursday
Bruno Mars - The multi-platinum selling singer will perform at PNC Arena at 8 p.m.
NC State Fair Preview Day - Fairgoers today can enjoy $1.50 admission and $1.50 portions from participating food vendors!
Mofu and Moonshine Specialty Dinner - Enjoy new cocktails featuring Pinetop's Gin and Moonshine and exclusive dinner options at Mofu Shoppe from 5 to 10 p.m.
Deep South Turns 10 - Admission is free all weekend as the bar celebrates their birthday with live music, drink specials, treat and surprises.
Friday
Food Truck Friday - Enjoy food trucks Cousin's Maine Lobster, Red Hot & Blue, Hanu Truck, Taco Grande, Barone Meatball Company and Ice Queen Ice Cream from 4 to 8 p.m. at Prestonwood Country Club during the SAS Championship.
Pancakes and Booze Art Show - Over 100 emerging artists will showcase their hottest work in a Warhol-style, anything-goes, massive warehouse environment at the Lincoln Theatre with live music, body painting, multimedia displays and free pancakes.
Josh Blue - See the comedian at Goodnight's tonight.
70's & 80's Soft Rock Tribute - Yachty by Nature will perform tonight at North Hills.
Carolina Ballet: Sleepy Hollow - The dance company will perform Washington Irving’s bone-chilling tale through Oct. 29. at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.
