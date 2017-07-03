You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18TyA

— Numerous fireworks displays and Fourth of July celebrations kick off this holiday week in addition to other events like concerts, dinners, festivals and more.

Fireworks map and guide

We've listed some big Fourth of July events below, but check our fireworks map and holiday guide for a full list of area celebrations, recipes and safety tips.

Monday

Garner Independence Day Celebration - This favorite event at Lake Benson Park features music from Bull City Syndicate and a headlining performance by the North Carolina Symphony. There will also be a Kids Adventure Zone, food, fireworks and more.

Wake Forest Independence Day Celebration - Enjoy fireworks, games, live entertainment and more at this festival at Wake Forest High School.

Mega Colossus - The artist will be performing patriotic covers and TV theme songs live with TV Man and the TV Band at Kings at 9 p.m.

Tuesday

Festival for the Eno - This festival in Durham features music on multiple stages, craft vendors, a beer garden and more. Performers include Hiss Golden Messenger and Nikki Hill.

The 'Works - Raleigh's biggest Fourth of July celebration takes place in downtown Raleigh starting at noon with live music, beer and wine, kids rides and games, aerial performances, eating contests and food and art vendors. Fireworks will start around 9:30 p.m.

Town of Cary Celebration - This large-scale event at Booth Amphitheatre features a Ferris wheel, contests, music, fireworks and more.

Fireworks at the Durham Bulls Stadium - The Bulls will play the Charlotte Knigts, and, at the end of the game, stay seated for on-field fireworks.

Fort Bragg's Fourth of July Celebration - The festivities include some of today's hottest musical acts, parachute free-fall demonstrations, the popular flag ceremony, fireworks and food and beverages. This event is open to the public.

Wednesday

Raleigh Downtown Farmers Market - The market runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in City Plaza.

Soggy Bottom Boys - The Soggy Bottom Boys are the Grammy Award-winning super group of musicians assembled to perform the soundtrack for the major motion picture "O' Brother Where Art Thou." See them at the Carolina Theatre of Durham at 8 p.m.

Wind Down Wednesday - Swivel Hip will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. at Waverly Place in Cary.

Holly Springs Independence Day Celebration - Face painting, fireworks, food vendors, inflatables and rides, kids crafts, live music and skydiving demonstrations are all part of this day-after-the-holiday Fourth of July event at Sugg Farm Park.

Thursday

Good Vibes Only Music Festival - This three-day music festival starts today. Held in multiple venues right here in the backyards of downtown Durham, events will include an artist meet-amd-greet, an ultimate glowbar crawk, cariacture drawings, face painting, henna artists and more.

Spare Change - The band will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. during this free show at North Hills.

Harvey Dalton Arnold - The singer, guitarist and North Carolina-native with a passion for the blues will play a free show at The Bullpen tonight.

Friday

The Music of U2 - Tickets for this show at Booth Amphitheatre in Cary allow audiences to experience the music of U2 like never before -- with the powerful sound of a full rock band backed by music from the North Carolina Symphony.

Boom Unit Brass Brand - The jazz and funk band will play at The Pour House tonight.

Sixteen Candles - See the movie tonight outside at the North Carolina Museum of Art.

Gringo Star - The rock-and-roll group will play a free show at The Bullpen at 8:30 p.m.

Paul Taylor Dance Company - One of the world's most highly sought-after ensembles will present two different programs of classic and new works at DPAC on Friday and Saturday.

Get more picks for this month on our best bets calendar, and check back on Thursday for our official picks for the weekend.