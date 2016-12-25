20 travelers stranded for hours at Raleigh bus station
Posted 7:31 a.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — A group of about 20 passengers were stranded for several hours at a Greyhound bus station in Raleigh early Christmas morning.
A spokeswoman from Greyhound Lines said the group of travelers were left waiting for a delayed bus at the station on Capital Boulevard for about three hours. Officials said the driver for one route was unavailable, forcing people to wait at the bus station at 3 a.m. on Sunday until an alternate driver picked them up around 6:30.
"Because safety is the cornerstone of our business, anytime a driver feels ill or feels as though they're unable to operate the bus safely for any reason, another driver will be assigned to the route," said a representative from Greyhound.
The route was headed for Atlanta.
