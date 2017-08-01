You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— South Carolina detectives are investigating after a 2-year-old child was fatally shot in the chest on Monday night, according to reports.

Police responded to a Lancaster, South Carolina, home to a reported shooting, according to NBC affiliate WCNC. Police said the boy who was shot died at a local hospital.

"It's about as bad as it gets," Lancaster Police Chief Scott Grant told the television station.

Authorities were working to determine if the shooting was accidental.

The child was not identified.