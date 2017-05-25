You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18AR3

— A 2-year-old boy who was pulled from a pool Thursday morning at a Hope Mills home has died, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the house before 8:30 a.m. Deputies and paramedics arrived at the house where they found the boy's father doing CPR.

The boy, Jacob Hoagland, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said he fell into the pool in the back yard.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, the child may have gotten out of the home through a doggie door.

Mandy Campbell, who lives next door, said she had confronted the neighbors about the pool before. She even threatened to call the health department.

"You're breeding mosquitos, you have toddlers, and the doggie door and no gate and it drops off there. It's dangerous," she said.

Campbell said Thursday morning she looked outside and saw the thing she had long feared.

"Go and do something about it or this is what happens," she said. "A little 2-year-old boy died this morning. A sweet, precious, innocent 2-year-old little boy, and he's gone."

She now wonders what if.

"Don't be afraid to be the bad neighbor," Campbell said. "Do something. If you see something, say something. Do something."

No charges have been filed.