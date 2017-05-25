2-year-old Hope Mills boy downs in backyard pool
Hope Mills, N.C. — A 2-year-old boy who was pulled from a pool Thursday morning at a Hope Mills home has died, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the house before 8:30 a.m. Deputies and paramedics arrived at the house where they found the boy's father doing CPR.
The boy, Jacob Hoagland, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officials said he fell into the pool in the back yard.
According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, the child may have gotten out of the home through a doggie door.
No charges have been filed.
