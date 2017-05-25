— A 2-year-old girl was hospitalize Thursday night after being pulled from a pond in Clayton.

Golfers at the Riverwood Golf Club community went to retrieve their ball at about 6 p.m. when they found the girl floating in a pond along the golf course, authorities said.

The toddler was taken to WakeMed, but her condition was unknown.

Authorities said the pond is located about 100 yards from the girl’s home but they are unsure how she got there.