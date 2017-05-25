Local News
2-year-old child pulled from Hope Mills pool, taken to hospital
Posted 26 minutes ago
Updated 7 minutes ago
Hope Mills, N.C. — A 2-year-old child was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being pulled from a swimming pool, officials said.
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the house before 8:30 a.m., but no other details were provided.
Police did not know the child's condition.
