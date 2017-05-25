2-year-old boy pulled from Hope Mills pool dies, sheriff says
Posted 9:04 a.m. today
Updated 9:51 a.m. today
Hope Mills, N.C. — A 2-year-old boy who was pulled from a pool Thursday morning at a Hope Mills home has died, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the house before 8:30 a.m. Deputies and paramedics arrived at the house where they found the boy's father doing CPR.
The boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officials said the boy fell into the pool in the back yard.
The boy's name had not been released.
