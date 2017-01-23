2 suspects in custody in deadly San Antonio mall shooting
Posted 6:55 a.m. today
Updated 6:57 a.m. today
SAN ANTONIO — Two suspects are in custody Monday after a robbery in a San Antonio shopping mall ended in a shooting that left one man dead and several other people injured, police said.
Police Chief William McManus said the two suspects robbed a jewelry store at the Rolling Oaks Mall on Sunday afternoon. After the two men fled the store, a man described by McManus as a "good Samaritan" tried to stop them.
One of the robbers fatally shot the man, McManus said. A second individual, who was carrying a licensed concealed handgun, then shot and wounded one robber.
The second suspect, who initially fled the scene, was apprehended Sunday night after a car crash in nearby Converse, police said in a statement early Monday. Two weapons were recovered from the suspect.
McManus called the fatal shooting "absolutely senseless." The victim's name was not immediately released by authorities.
The second robber fired his weapon as he fled the mall, injuring a man and a woman. They, along with the wounded robber, were taken to a hospital, said San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood.
Two other people — a woman who complained of chest pains and a pregnant woman who had labor pains — were also taken to hospitals, Hood said.
Authorities have released no details on the conditions of the injured bystanders, but police said the wounded suspect was in critical condition.
Authorities said both suspects face preliminary charges of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police have not released the names of the suspects.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Wayne Smith Jan 23, 8:24 a.m.
Sigh, San Antonio USED to be a nice city. Now they are just another "blue," urban area.
Norman Lewis Jan 23, 8:23 a.m.
Look at the scared people. Imagine the same scene in North Carolina where in most or all malls, concealed carry of handguns by screened, fingerprinted, background checked, proven competency in use, gun owners is not allowed. Does that make any sense at all? In my mind, that is insanity. Almost all mass shootings or attempted mass shootings in the last 50 years have been in gun free zones. Who are the people posting the gun free zone signs trying to fool? Or more importantly, who are they trying to protect? Certainly not their customers. How many citizens have to die before the liberals crying for illusory "protection" or "gun control" wise up and see that a paper sign or sticker will not stop a criminal? To quote a great American "The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun." Anyone want to keep this kind of "protection" here? At any of our local malls? Think it can't happen? That's what they thought at Sandy Hook.