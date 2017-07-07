2 shot in Durham parking lot, police say
Posted 10:54 a.m. today
Durham, N.C. — Two people were shot on Thursday night in a Durham parking lot, police said.
The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Angier Avenue.
Police said one man was shot in his hand, and a second man ran to Stokes Street after being shot. The second man was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Neither man was identified.
At least one nearby residence was damaged in the shooting, but no one inside was injured.
Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 991-683-1200.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.