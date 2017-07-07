You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two people were shot on Thursday night in a Durham parking lot, police said.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Angier Avenue.

Police said one man was shot in his hand, and a second man ran to Stokes Street after being shot. The second man was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither man was identified.

At least one nearby residence was damaged in the shooting, but no one inside was injured.

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 991-683-1200.