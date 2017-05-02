You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Authorities unsure how rescued woman, boy wound up in Cape Fear River



— Water rescue crews pulled two people from the Cape Fear River in Harnett County on Tuesday morning.

Harnett County dispatch responded to the scene in Raven Rock State Park, and a woman and young boy were rescued around 10:45 a.m.

Video from Sky 5 showed a crew in a boat make its way up the river to a branch in the water. Rescuers leaned over the side of the boat and pulled the two people out of the water and into the vessel.

Authorities said both people were uninjured.

Officials with the Northwest Harnett Volunteer Fire Department said the woman and boy had been hiking. Jimmy Riddle, director of Harnett County Emergency Management said the boy was sitting along the river bank with his feet in the water when the strong current carried him into the water.

The woman jumped into the water to rescue the boy and both got caught in the current, but were able to grab onto a tree limp and call for help, Riddle said.

WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardener said the Cape Fear River wasn't at flood stage Tuesday morning, but the discharge was about seven times higher than normal, so it was rushing faster.

Tuesday's rescue marks the third time in one week that emergency officials have rescued people from the Cape Fear River.