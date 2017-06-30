2 people, 2 dogs bitten by rabid fox in Southern Pines
Posted 9:57 a.m. today
Southern Pines, N.C. — Two people and two dogs walking in Southern Pines were attacked Tuesday night by a rabid fox, according to the Moore County Sheriff's Office.
The Aberdeen Times reported the attack happened around 8:40 p.m. on Round About Court. A Southern Pines police officer responded to the scene and shot the fox after it became aggressive with the officer.
Moore County Animal Control officers took the dead fox to the state health department in Raleigh where officials confirmed it had rabies, the newspaper reported.
Officials said the man and woman who were bitten started taking medicine as a preventative measure against rabies. Both dogs were bitten but were current on their rabies shots, though one dog required a booster shot.
